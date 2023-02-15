Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $168.03 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $168.03 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,060.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00550846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00174847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

