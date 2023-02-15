Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $65.33 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,043,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,325,000. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 7.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.96. 3,460,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556,311. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. KGI Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

