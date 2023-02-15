Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $2.60 Million Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 238,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Frontline accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Frontline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Frontline by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Frontline Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

