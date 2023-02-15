Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Down 19.4%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 19.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.04. 1,524,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 807,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Takung Art Stock Down 5.2 %

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd. operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

