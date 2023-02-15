Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. 2,604,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,822. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.