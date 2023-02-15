Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Gentex by 659.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Dividend Announcement

GNTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 203,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.