Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,646,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in VMware by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 365,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,205,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 385,700 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in VMware by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,063 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.96. 290,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,188. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

