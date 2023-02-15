TD Securities Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PWCDF. CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 13,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

