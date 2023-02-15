TD Securities Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$38.00

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PWCDF. CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 13,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.