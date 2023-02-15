Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Team in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter.

TISI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 55,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,663. Team has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

