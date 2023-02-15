Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGLS. B. Riley upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

In related news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Articles

