TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.30 on Friday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

