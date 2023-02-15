Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

THW stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

