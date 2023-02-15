Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 96,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $393,202.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,627,095.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 477,322 shares of company stock worth $2,005,644. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

