Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.06 EPS.

TDC stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

