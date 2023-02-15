TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $288.16 million and $65.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00081736 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00060236 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010064 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00025364 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002010 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003926 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,182,639 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,480,677 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
