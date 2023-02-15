Teton Advisors Inc. Has $135,000 Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Accuray worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $26,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accuray Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of ARAY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.90.
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accuray (ARAY)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.