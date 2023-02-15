Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

BSET opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

