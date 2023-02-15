Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Down 0.3%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.97. 770,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 708,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

