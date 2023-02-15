Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.25

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00.
Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $65.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $38.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,889.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,196.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $986.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
