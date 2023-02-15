Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of TGSGY traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Further Reading

