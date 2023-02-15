The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,380 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $30,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

