The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.41.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $218.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.44 and a 200 day moving average of $171.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 130.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boeing
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
