The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.5% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,047. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.58.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

