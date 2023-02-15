The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. 828,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,126. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

