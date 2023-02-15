The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 86.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

