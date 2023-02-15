The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 584.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.