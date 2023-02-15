The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,299 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $73,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of KO opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

