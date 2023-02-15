The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.70

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$103.70 and last traded at C$103.70, with a volume of 36338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$100.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$95.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.92.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$161.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

