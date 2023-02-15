The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.70

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$103.70 and last traded at C$103.70, with a volume of 36338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$100.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$95.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.92.

The Descartes Systems Group ( TSE:DSG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$161.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

