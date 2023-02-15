The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Price Target to $20.00

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on PAX. TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Patria Investments Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Patria Investments stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. 142,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $19.20.
Institutional Trading of Patria Investments
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
