The Graph Tops One Day Volume of $296.03 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $296.03 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00427316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,434.50 or 0.28306200 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,586,004,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,789,161,163 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.