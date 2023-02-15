The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,764,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $837,185,000 after purchasing an additional 254,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $316.56. 191,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.79. The company has a market cap of $324.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $352.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.