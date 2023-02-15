The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 31st

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

The India Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE IFN opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The India Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in The India Fund by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The India Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The India Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

