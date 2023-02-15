The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 31st

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
The India Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.
The India Fund Price Performance
NYSE IFN opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
