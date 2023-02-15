The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 248,067 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

