The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $141.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

