The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Shares of SO opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

