Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.47

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $87.41, with a volume of 184871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Timken Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Timken by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Timken by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

