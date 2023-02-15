Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.74

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
