Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Up 26.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 308,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 192,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

