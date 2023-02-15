Toast (NYSE:TOST) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.80

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 1464281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Toast Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Insider Activity at Toast

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $601,660.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $601,660.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

