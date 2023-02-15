Toast (TOST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Toast to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toast Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TOST opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $7,571,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 472,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Toast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 312,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

