Tokocrypto (TKO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.43 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $166.56 million and $1.43 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

