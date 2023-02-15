Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.74. Torstar shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 19,112 shares changing hands.

Torstar Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

Torstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.