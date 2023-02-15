Traders Purchase Large Volume of UWM Call Options (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,512 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 5,533 call options.

UWM Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE UWMC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 472,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $412.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWM Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

