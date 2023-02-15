Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.76. 4,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRAUF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Transurban Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

