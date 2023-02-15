TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:THS opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

