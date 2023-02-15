Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Down 27.2% in January

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Trees Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS CANN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Trees has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.54.

About Trees

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

