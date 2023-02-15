Tribe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $224,871.64 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $113.89 million and approximately $224,871.64 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00427904 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.68 or 0.28345168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

