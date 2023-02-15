Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 345,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,502% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.