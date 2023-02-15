Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 139.73% from the company’s previous close.

TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.38.

Trilogy Metals Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of TSE TMQ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.73. 59,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

