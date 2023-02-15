Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Down 4.1%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.47. 59,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 177,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFPM. CIBC raised their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 3.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
