Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Down 4.1%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.47. 59,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 177,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFPM. CIBC raised their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

